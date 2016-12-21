Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwolves 112-100
Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 15 assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-100 on Sunday night. Westbrook had 10 assists in the second half to help Oklahoma City take control, although he fell short of becoming the first Thunder player to score at least 40 points in four straight games.
