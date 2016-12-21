Wall scores 23, bench helps Wizards t...

Wall scores 23, bench helps Wizards turn back Bulls, 107-97

Read more: The Daily News-Record

John Wall had 23 points and nine assists, and the Washington Wizards rallied past the Chicago Bulls 107-97 on Wednesday night for their third road victory of the season. Trey Burke and Marcus Thornton came off the Washington bench to spark a decisive fourth-quarter burst.

