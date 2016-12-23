Veteran Presence: The Value of Joe Jo...

Veteran Presence: The Value of Joe Johnson

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SLC Dunk

When the Utah Jazz signed veteran small forward Joe Johnson to a two-year, $22 million contract this summer, most of us were understandably excited. A seven-time all-star chose to come to the perennial "bad free agent destination," SLC, Utah, and Dennis Lindsey didn't have to break the bank or sell any organs to get him to make that choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
News Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings in ... (Jul '13) Nov '13 zhun1buy 7
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC