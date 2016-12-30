Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is so hot right now . . . from the free throw line
The Utah Jazz are turning the corner right now. But, despite this entire seasons' secret agenda being about placating Unrestricted Free Agent forward Gordon Hayward, the real corner stone of this franchise is center Rudy Gobert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
|Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings in ... (Jul '13)
|Nov '13
|zhun1buy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC