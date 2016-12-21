Thunder Looks For Fourth Consecutive Win Tuesday Night Against Heat

Thunder Looks For Fourth Consecutive Win Tuesday Night Against H - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports One of the hottest teams in the NBA will be back in action tonight when the Thunder hit South Beach for a 6:30 matchup against the Miami Heat. Here's everything you need to know about the 2012 Finals rematch: Following two brutal road losses to the Trailblazers and Jazz , the Thunder has won four out of five games and can make it four consecutive victories against the Heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.