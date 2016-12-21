Superstars mesh: Curry, Durant thriving as new teammates

In this Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, speaks with Stephen Curry during a preseason NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Oakland, Calif. For anyone questioning whether these two superstars could coexist and put their egos aside for the greater good-a championship chase, of course-the Warriors are two months into playing games and their two best players are thriving together, feeding off one another and cherishing the chance to witness spectacular plays night after night for arguably the best team in the NBA.

