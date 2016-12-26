Richard Jefferson Caught Channing Frye Updating His Own Wikipedia Page
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye celebrated the Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors by updating his Wikipedia profile. Channing Frye just updated his own wikipedia page and is welcoming all to Frye Island Y pic.twitter.com/NpQzha35yS While he was hardly the star of the game, he changed his Wikipedia profile to welcome all to "Frye Island" after the victory.
