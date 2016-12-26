Raptors' centers - still relevant?

Raptors' centers - still relevant?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Raptors Rapture

These are confusing times for Raptors fans. Can our centers hold the fort in a league where the roles of big men are under scrutiny? I was bemused recently to notice two seemingly contradictory articles about NBA frontcourt players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Rapture.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
News Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings in ... (Jul '13) Nov '13 zhun1buy 7
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,848

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC