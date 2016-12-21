Preview: Raptors at Jazz

The Utah Jazz were establishing themselves as contenders in the Western Conference with wins in 11 of 13 games but suffered a bit of a course correction with two straight stomach-churning losses. The Jazz will try to bounce back and beat another top contender when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

