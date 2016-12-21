Porter, Wizards hold off Bucks

Otto Porter scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a 107-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. John Wall contributed 18 points and 16 assists for the Wizards .

