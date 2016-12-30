M-V-P Chants for John Wall

M-V-P Chants for John Wall

11 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

On Wednesday night, during the 4th quarter of the Wizard's 111-105 victory over the Pacers, M-V-P chants could be heard throughout the Verizon Center when John Wall stepped to the foul line. For a home crowd that normally stays quiet unless free shirts or food are up for grabs, this was quite a statement.

