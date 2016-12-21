(Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert blocks...

The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert blocks Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins in the first half of a game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake Tribune) Rudy Gobert blocks Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins in the first half of a game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.