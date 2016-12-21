Joe Ingles is getting known for his defense as well as his shooting

Joe Ingles is known in the NBA primarily for his outside shooting, which has improved considerably this year from 42.6 percent to 49 percent overall and from 38.6 to 47.8 percent from 3-point range, where he leads the NBA. But now Ingles is becoming known as a defensive stopper, after his last-minute defensive performance against the Lakers this week, when he made a difference on defense in the final two possessions.

