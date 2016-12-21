Joe Ingles is getting known for his defense as well as his shooting
Joe Ingles is known in the NBA primarily for his outside shooting, which has improved considerably this year from 42.6 percent to 49 percent overall and from 38.6 to 47.8 percent from 3-point range, where he leads the NBA. But now Ingles is becoming known as a defensive stopper, after his last-minute defensive performance against the Lakers this week, when he made a difference on defense in the final two possessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|budct
|1
|Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Dave
|2
|Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Jay
|1
|Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|asad khan
|1
|Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Freda Johnson
|1
|Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings in ... (Jul '13)
|Nov '13
|zhun1buy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC