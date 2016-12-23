Jazz Prospect Joel Bolomboy Shining With SLC Stars

Back when the Utah Jazz drafted Joel Bolomboy with the 52nd pick in the NBA Draft, they probably anticipated that the Weber State alum would be spending much of his rookie season in the NBA D-League. At the time of the pick, the Jazz already had a deep front-court that features the trio of Derrick Favors, Rudy Gobert and Trey Lyles.

