Draymond Green returns to Bay Area for son's birth
Son Draymond Jamal Green Jr. was born at 3:55 a.m. Thursday, the Warriors said, and his father was set to miss Golden State's game Thursday at Brooklyn. His status for Friday's matchup at Detroit and Sunday at Cleveland was still to be determined.
