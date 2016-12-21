Curry, Warriors warm up and thump Uta...

Curry, Warriors warm up and thump Utah Jazz 104-74

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Stephen Curry scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, Kevin Durant had 22 points and the Golden State Warriors whipped the Utah Jazz 104-74 after a slow start Curry, Warriors warm up and thump Utah Jazz 104-74 Stephen Curry scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, Kevin Durant had 22 points and the Golden State Warriors whipped the Utah Jazz 104-74 after a slow start Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i8u0LQ Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots over Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. OAKLAND, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Trey Burke Apologizes to the Jazz Because Photo... (Oct '14) Oct '14 budct 1
News Cavs explore options beyond LeBron (Jul '14) Jul '14 Dave 2
News Alec Burks and Randy Foye are heading in opposi... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Jay 1
News Surprise! Love voted into All-Star game (Jan '14) Jan '14 asad khan 1
News Mike Brown expected rough times for Cavaliers a... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Freda Johnson 1
News Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free-Agency Signings in ... (Jul '13) Nov '13 zhun1buy 7
See all Utah Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,683 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,021

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC