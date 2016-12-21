Stephen Curry scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, Kevin Durant had 22 points and the Golden State Warriors whipped the Utah Jazz 104-74 after a slow start Curry, Warriors warm up and thump Utah Jazz 104-74 Stephen Curry scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, Kevin Durant had 22 points and the Golden State Warriors whipped the Utah Jazz 104-74 after a slow start Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i8u0LQ Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots over Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. OAKLAND, Calif.

