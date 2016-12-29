Cooper, Anderson help Green Bay top Cleveland St 76-75 in OT
Charles Cooper had 19 points and eight rebounds and Trevor Anderson's free throw with five seconds left lifted Green Bay to a 76-75 overtime win over Cleveland State in the Horizon League opener for both teams Thursday night Cooper, Anderson help Green Bay top Cleveland St 76-75 in OT Charles Cooper had 19 points and eight rebounds and Trevor Anderson's free throw with five seconds left lifted Green Bay to a 76-75 overtime win over Cleveland State in the Horizon League opener for both teams Thursday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iKPr1D CLEVELAND - Charles Cooper had 19 points and eight rebounds and Trevor Anderson's free throw with five seconds left lifted Green Bay to a 76-75 overtime win over Cleveland State in the Horizon League opener for both teams Thursday night.
