Cooper, Anderson help Green Bay top Cleveland St 76-75 in OT

CLEVELAND - Charles Cooper had 19 points and eight rebounds and Trevor Anderson's free throw with five seconds left lifted Green Bay to a 76-75 overtime win over Cleveland State in the Horizon League opener for both teams Thursday night.

