Cavs mob Matthew Dellavedova as he gets ring So much love. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ihjw8I Members of the Cleveland Cavaliers including forward Richard Jefferson and forward LeBron James mob Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova as Dellavedova receives his championship ring before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.