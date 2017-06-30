Spurs land Rudy Gay to 2-year deal

OCTOBER 27: Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings warms up prior to the start of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.