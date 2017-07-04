NBA free agency: Zach Randolph agrees to two-year deal with Sacramento Kings
The sides came to agreement on Tuesday, reuniting Randolph with former Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, now the coach in Sacramento. The person spoke to the Assssociated Pre on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Thursday.
