NBA Free Agency: Sacramento Kings Lose Ben McLemore

The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed with Ben McLemore to a two-year deal with McLemore earning about 11 million dollars over that span. Ben McLemore has agreed to a 2 year, nearly $11M deal with Memphis, league sources tell ESPN.

