NBA Free Agency 2017: Atlanta Hawks reportedly show interest in Willie Reed

Per a report from HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy within a larger story about him, Willie Reed has drawn some interest from the Atlanta Hawks as a low-cost replacement for Dwight Howard. Reed is an unrestricted free agent after spending one year with the Miami Heat , where he flashed a decent amount of skill as a rim protector and rebounder.

