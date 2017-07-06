Miami Heat add Kelly Olynyk in NBA fr...

Miami Heat add Kelly Olynyk in NBA free agency

41 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

There apparently was a Plan C for the Miami Heat , after all, one that resulted directly from the lost opportunity with Gordon Hayward in NBA free agency. Forward Kelly Olynyk , a physical stretch four who has had a history of rugged play against the Heat, has reached agreement on a four-year free-agent contract with the Heat.

