Heat, Celtics, Jazz now wait for Gordon Hayward to make his choice

7 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

And the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz are all eagerly waiting and hoping the 27-year-old All-Star small forward selects them. Monday afternoon in San Diego, where the Haywards have a home, Hayward met with the only bosses and teammates he's ever known - Jazz owner Gail Miller, general manager Dennis Lindsey, coach Quin Snyder and a group of players led by center Rudy Gobert, the league's leading shot blocker last season, and recently resigned forward Joe Ingles, Hayward's closest friend on the team.

