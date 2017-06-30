Grizzlies say they will retire Zach Randolph's No. 50
In this April 20, 2017, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph reaches for the ball during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Memphis, Tenn. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with forward Zach Randolph.
