Grizzlies say they will retire Zach R...

Grizzlies say they will retire Zach Randolph's No. 50

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Porterville Recorder

In this April 20, 2017, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph reaches for the ball during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Memphis, Tenn. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with forward Zach Randolph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May '17 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar '17 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC