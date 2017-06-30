George Hill signs with Sacramento Kin...

George Hill signs with Sacramento Kings, $57 million for three years

Read more: SLC Dunk

According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, George Hill is signing with the Sacramento Kings . He is leaving an $80 million for three offer from the Utah Jazz to make less money and play for a non-contender -- one that just drafted phenom point guard De'Aaron Fox - and currently still has Ty Lawson , Frank Mason, and Buddy Hield as ball stoppers.

Chicago, IL

