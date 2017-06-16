Why Hannibal Buress doesn't want to c...

Why Hannibal Buress doesn't want to coach Bulls

Why Hannibal Buress doesn't want to coach Bulls Sports! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/hannibal-buress-says-he-would-not-want-to-coach-the-bulls-yelling-at-tall-people-is-too-weird On Friday night, he randomly answered this question: "If the Chicago Bulls get rid of and offered you the job would you take it?" This isn't the first goofy answer to a basketball question that Buress has given. In a 2014 interview with For The Win , he said his favorite NBA player was Travis Outlaw.

