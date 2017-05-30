What we can learn from the Kings' two top-10 picks

On June 22nd, the Kings will have the chance to cash in on three Draft picks, two of which are in the top 10. In a post-Boogie world, the importance of these assets cannot be overstated. With a surprisingly robust young core already in house, and four picks over this year and next, but none in 2019, the Kings will be drafting with the intent of solidifying the makeup of the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.