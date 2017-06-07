What Could The Celtics Fetch For Avery Bradley?
With Avery Bradley expected to hit free agency in the summer of 2018, expect the trade rumors to continue to swirl around him. What is a reasonable asking price for the defensive stalwart? Both Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas are currently scheduled to hit the free agent market come next summer, and the argument can certainly be made that each deserves a max deal.
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
