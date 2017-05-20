Vlade Divac Attends Roc Nation Pro Day In L.A.

In the spirit of charting every move the Kings make up until the draft, Draft Express' Jonthan Givony reported yesterday that Vlade Divac was in attendance for Roc Nation's pro day in L.A. For those unfamiliar with Roc Nation, you may recognize it a little better as Jay Z's sports agency, among other things. GMs at @RocNation Pro Day: Danny Ainge, Thibodeau, Doc Rivers, Divac, Colangelo, Sean Marks, Ryan McDonough, Dell Demps, Rich Cho Gar Forman As far as I can tell, the only current 2017 NBA Draft prospects signed to Roc Nation are Florida State's Dwayne Bacon , and Villanova's Josh Hart .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.