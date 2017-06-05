There's only one way for Carmelo to join LeBron and the Cavs
LeBron James should hope Carmelo Anthony stands firm with his no-trade clause because his only realistic path to joining the Cavaliers is getting waived by the Knicks and signing as a free agent. Cleveland has very limited ways to improve this offseason to keep pace with the Warriors, having already entered salary cap hell while dealing away all their first-round picks until 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC