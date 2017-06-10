The Celtics just traded the No.1 pick...

The Celtics just traded the No.1 pick, now what?

14 hrs ago

In a move that is par for the course for Danny Ainge, the Boston Celtics traded the first overall pick in Thursday's draft earlier this week to the Philadelphia 76ers for the third overall pick and a future first round pick. The 76ers are expected to draft Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the pick, according to multiple reports.

