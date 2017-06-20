STR Royalty Mock Draft Bulls Final Roster
For Jimmy Butler I got this year's number 3 from the Celtics and the Lakers pick unprotected v2-5 in 2018 or Kings 2019 unprotected If you want to join the 2nd half of the STR mock draft it is still ongoing. The Nets are available if someone wants to make there picks.
