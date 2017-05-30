Scott Perry discusses his transition to the Kings, working with Vivek
Sacramento Kings Vice President of Basketball Operations Scott Perry joined Adrian Wojnarowki on The Vertical podcast in an episode released Friday. The show was recorded in LA, suggesting Perry probably attended the Roc Nation workout with Vlade Divac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC