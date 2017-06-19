Reviewing The 2017 NBA Draft. Will Sa...

Reviewing The 2017 NBA Draft. Will Sacramento Now Be A Force

Bob & Jeff review the NBA Draft. Bob announces his alliance to the Sacramento Kings saying they will make the playoffs and have a better record than the 76ers.

