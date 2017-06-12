Projected top pick in NBA Draft Markelle Fultz: I want to win ROY, MVP next season

Markelle Fultz , the ultra-talented guard out of the University of Washington, is projected by just about everyone to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft , which is going down on June 22. Barring a blockbuster trade, that means he would be playing for the Boston Celtics , Draft Lottery winners for the first time in franchise history last month.

