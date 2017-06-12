NBA Mock Draft: Sacramento Kings Select De'Aaron Fox From Kentucky
The Kings desperately need a PG of the future and Fox looks like he could be that in more ways than one. His speed, athleticism and tenacity on defense should translate immediately, and the Kings can afford to wait while his strength and shot come around.
