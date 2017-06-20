NBA Free Agency: Rudy Gay reportedly opts out of contract, becomes free agent
Rudy Gay is taking a gamble on himself. After rupturing his Achilles tendon in January and missing the rest of the season, Gay has reportedly opted out of his $14.3 million player option with the Sacramento Kings and has officially become an unrestricted free agent.
