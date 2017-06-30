NBA Free Agency 2017: The Kings are reportedly interested in Zach Randolph
NBA.com's David Aldridge is reporting that Zach Randolph is holding his free agency meetings in Los Angeles, and that the Kings are interested in signing him. Grizzlies veteran F Zach Randolph set to meet with teams tonight in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC