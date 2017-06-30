NBA Free Agency 2017: Kings won't take Ryan Anderson "for free"

In the wake of the big Chris Paul trade to Houston, in which Daryl Morey performed some cap wizardry to acquire multiple unguaranteed contracts to send to Los Angeles, the big sense is that the Rockets aren't done dealing. Not all of those unguaranteed contracts went to the Clippers after all, and they could still free up a large chunk of space by dealing Ryan Anderson .

