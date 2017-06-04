NBA Finals pick: Cavaliers stun Warri...

NBA Finals pick: Cavaliers stun Warriors in six games

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

But with Kevin Durant now in Golden State, hasn't that created a powerhouse superteam that will dominate the league the next four or five years? Most NBA Finals predictions prior to Thursday's Game 1 at Oracle Arena have Golden State winning without much trouble, and the betting odds favor the Warriors even more so than the previous two years when they were favored over the Cavs. Can Cleveland win a game or two in this series? The Cavs have been flawless on the road this postseason, winning their last three games by an average of 30 points. They are well-rested, having not played since they swept the San Antonio Spurs on May 22, and they've looked to be just about unbeatable in the playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar '17 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC