NBA Draft Rumors: The Kings are fielding offers for the 10th pick from multiple teams
Buried in Chad Ford's most recent mock draft, ESPN's draft expert reported that multiple teams are trying to land the 10th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft , currently held by your Sacramento Kings . It's also worth noting that a number of teams are trying to trade for this pick from the Kings, including the Lakers , Spurs and Knicks .
