NBA Draft rumors: Jahlil Okafor in Sixers-Kings deal? Knicks making 'risky' pick?
Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks handles the ball in the second half against the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 25, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks handles the ball in the second half against the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 25, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.( Here's the latest from around the NBA rumor mill--including a trade for the Sixers and point guard landing with the Knicks .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC