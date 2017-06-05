NBA Draft 2017 Scouting Profile: Jawun Evans

Measurables: 5'11", 185 lbs, 6'5.5" wingspan, 7'11" standing reach, 27.5' no step vertical, 33.5' max vertical. 2016-17 Season Statistics: 19.2 PPG, 6.4 APG, 3.4 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 2.8 TOPG - 43.8% FG, 81.2% FT, 37.9% 3P The leader of the non-lottery tier of point guards, Evans led a lackluster Oklahoma State team to NCAA tournament berth with excellent efficiency.

