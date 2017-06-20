NBA Draft 2017: How the Sacramento Kings can ace the draft?

Mar 24, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox looks to pass the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball in the second half during the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports With the 2017 NBA Draft fast approaching, it's worth noting just how important this draft is for Sacramento.

