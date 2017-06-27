MMA star Michelle Waterson goes nude for ESPN Body Issue

That's one tough tushie! 'Karate Hottie' Michelle Waterson flexes her muscles and shows off an impressive high kick while posing totally nude on the cover of ESPN's The Body Issue The 31-year-old is fully nude in her photoshoot, posing in a high kick and exposing her entire backside Other covers of the annual Body Issue feature the likes of Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott Javier Baez, the 24-year-old Chicago Cubs infielder who helped clinch the World Series last year, is completely naked on his cover as well UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson has just been revealed as the fifth professional athlete to pose nude for ESPN The Magazine 's Body Issue.

