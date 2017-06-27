Matt Barnes Pleads Guilty to Charges Stemming from December Nightclub Fight
Golden State Warriors small forward Matt Barnes pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Tuesday for his role in a December brawl at a New York City nightclub. TMZ Sports reported Barnes reached an agreement that will see him complete 10 days of community service in exchange for the guilty plea.
