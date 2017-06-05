Magic hire Nuggets exec Pete D'Alessa...

Magic hire Nuggets exec Pete D'Alessandro as new assistant general manager

17 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

The Orlando Magic have hired current Denver Nuggets executive, and former Sacramento Kings general manager, Pete D'Alessandro as their assistant general manager. Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news and it was confirmed by CBS Sports' Matt Moore.

