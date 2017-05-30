Kings waive Anthony Tolliver
The Kings are waiving forward Anthony Tolliver today according to multiple reports. This might come as a surprise to some fans who enjoyed the leadership and example that Tolliver set last season, but this move was essentially about future flexibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC