Jonathan Feigen's 2017 NBA mock draft
The consensus top pick, Fultz seemed able to fit with the Celtics' well-stocked backcourt, but could be an ideal piece with the 76ers' Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in the next generation of the process. The consensus top pick, Fultz seemed able to fit with the Celtics' well-stocked backcourt, but could be an ideal piece with the 76ers' Ben Despite signs that the Lakers have second-guessed keeping Ball in L.A., Magic Johnson is likely to consider him a fit with his young talent on hand, seek Showtime pace.
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
